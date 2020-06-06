One man injured in shooting in Taylor Berry neighborhood, LMPD investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting in the Taylor Berry neighborhood Saturday afternoon.
According to Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, police responded to calls of a shooting in the 1100 block of Lincoln Avenue around 2:00 p.m. Saturday.
When officers arrived, they found a man that had been shot at that location.
The man was transported to University Hospital where he is expected to survive.
LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating. There are no suspects at this time.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
