Police investigating vehicle collision with LMPD cruiser on South Hurstbourne Parkway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are currently investigating after a vehicle collision involving a police cruiser occurred Saturday morning on South Hurstbourne Parkway near Jeffersontown.
According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, preliminary investigation revealed that around 5:00 a.m. Saturday, an LMPD officer was turning northbound on South Hurstbourne Parkway approaching Six Mile Lane.
An operator of a Subaru passenger vehicle then made a left turn from southbound South Hurstbourne Parkway onto eastbound Six Mile Lane and struck the officer’s cruiser.
The officer was transported to Suburban Hospital with minor injuries.
The driver of the passenger vehicle was not injured. Investigation of the incident is ongoing with DUI charges pending for the driver of the passenger vehicle.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.