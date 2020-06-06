Thousands attend vigil and balloon release in Breonna Taylor’s memory

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On the steps of Metro Hall Saturday, thousands of protesters joined the family of Breonna Taylor for what would have been her 27th birthday weekend.
Notable figures like Rep. John Yarmuth, Rev. Jesse Jackson and Louisville native Jamon Brown of the Atlanta Falcons appeared before the crowd before countless blue and white balloons were released in Taylor’s memory.
Taylor’s uncle Deon Ellis tells WAVE 3 his family was overwhelmed by the response.
“To see all these people come out and support what’s really important is really beautiful, it’s really beautiful,” he said.
Earlier Saturday, several protesters marched to Metro Hall from Louisville’s Waterfront Park for a 10th day of peaceful demonstrations.
“We’re doing this for Breonna Taylor. We're doing this for “Yaya” the barbecue man,” Rep. Charles Booker shouted as he led the march.
Jecorey Arthur joined Saturday’s protests and tells WAVE 3 he wants to see “no-knock warrants” banned and funds divested from LMPD. He said he wants to ensure that the city never “has to deal with these issues again.”
“My two year old son will never march in these streets for what we’re marching for today because 2020 is a new day,” Arthur said.
Lauren Henley also joined Saturday’s protests and said she wants to see “real” change.
“I’m hoping that this is finally the tip of the iceberg, the one that broke the camel’s back to where the government sees we have got to have real change” she said. “We have got to have policies and laws that protect everyone especially black people.”
Amid protests downtown, chalk art and flowers have filled Jefferson Square park in memoriam. A number of tents now surround the park including one staffed by NAACP volunteers registering people to vote.
Louisville Youth Council Advisor Kellye Cunningham tells WAVE 3 people now understand the power they have.
“We hate that this had to happen for people’s eyes to be open to the legislative process but we’re glad that tension is being drawn to the importance of the vote,” she said.
