Family of Shelby Gazaway, man killed in Kroger shooting in Portland, calls for end to police violence

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Family and friends of Shelby Gazaway, the man shot and killed by LMPD back in November 2019, gathered to send a message to Louisville Metro Police calling for police accountability.
The group gathered at Bank Street and 35th Street Sunday afternoon, directly across from the Kroger store where Gazaway was killed November 7.
Witnesses that night said they heard two people arguing. One person had pulled out a knife and another pulled out a gun. Police said that Gazaway had shot at the ceiling. Police said Gazaway fired at officers once outside the building, but this could not be seen on body cam due to the position of the officers.
Black Lives Matter Louisville joined the family in expressing outrage over lack of conduct by LMPD in Gazaway’s killing.
Shelby Gazaway’s mother, Semone Stephenson Carter, said the pain hasn’t stopped since.
“At the end of the day, the officers who’ve killed our sons, our daughters, anyone in our family. They have to be accountable," Carter said. "They have to.”
Carter said that her son was killed in a case of mistaken identity and said that the suspect described by LMPD didn’t match her son’s description.
The group is calling for the outcome of the Commonwealth Attorney General’s investigation of the case and the Public Integrity Unit’s review.
