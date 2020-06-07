FORECAST: Hot Monday, storms possible Today

- Code Orange Air Quality Alert for the Louisville Metro area until 12AM Monday
- Cristobal remnants will bring rain/storms and gusty winds on Tuesday
- Cold front brings scattered showers and storms Wednesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Warm temperatures this evening, but once the sun sets, temperatures will drop a little faster than last night. The lower humidity will make for a more pleasant night with lows in the low to mid 60s and clear.
The humidity will start creeping up later in the day Monday and it will be another hot one with highs in the low 90s. The first half of the day will be mostly sunny, but high clouds stream in during the afternoon and evening.
Southerly winds and increased humidity Monday night will keep temperatures warmer in the lower 70s for most locations under a partly cloudy sky.
Hot and humid conditions continue on Tuesday, but increased clouds will likely keep temperatures in the 80s. Outer rain bands from the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal approach the area during the afternoon and evening.
Not only will the remnants of Cristobal bring us some showers and storms, but it bring gusty winds over 30 mph Tuesday afternoon and evening. A cold front moves in on Wednesday bringing another chance of showers and storms, along with gusty winds.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.