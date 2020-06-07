FORECAST: Warm, but less humid Today

- Code Orange Air Quality Alert for the Louisville Metro area until 12AM Monday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Temperatures won’t get as hot as yesterday as highs reach the mid to upper 80s. Humidity will also be lower making it feel a little better. Expect plenty of sunshine during the day, but we have a code orange Air Quality Alert in effect until midnight.
The lower humidity will allow for a more pleasant night with lows in the low to mid 60s and mostly clear.
The humidity stays low on Monday, but the temperatures heat back up into the upper 80s and lower 90s. We’ll see a mostly sunny sky for the first half of the day, but high clouds stream in during the afternoon and evening.
Southerly winds Monday night will keep temperatures warmer in the lower 70s for most locations under a partly cloudy sky.
Hot and humid conditions continue on Tuesday before our next chance of rain arrives during the afternoon and evening as the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal approaches.
