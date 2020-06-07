Huntsville man marching for justice from Alabama to Minnesota arrives in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man from Huntsville, Alabama is marching 1,000 miles for change, justice and equality, and on Sunday, made a stop in downtown Louisville.
Terry Willis so far has marched over 250,000 miles and is working his way towards Minneapolis, Minnesota, the location where George Floyd died in police custody on May 25. His journey started on Tuesday, and is expected to continue for two weeks.
Willis is making stops to several locations in America, making appearances in protests to support the movement against racial injustice.
During his trek into Louisville, stopping at Louisville Metro Hall at 6th Street and Jefferson Street, Willis said that he was going to let his actions do the talking.
“That action is making it to Minnesota,” Willis said. “So I will get there, I promise you that. And the reason why is because all the support you all are showing me.”
Willis’ brother has organized a GoFundMe account to raise funds for Willis as he sacrifices spending time with his son and putting his business on hold. The account says a portion of the proceeds will also benefit charity.
