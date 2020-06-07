3 injured in West Broadway shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Three people are recovering following a shooting early Sunday morning.
The shooting was reported in the 3200 block of West Broadway around 2:45 a.m. Sunday, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
When officers arrived, they found two men and a woman had been shot.
All three victims were taken to University of Louisville Hospital with what Mitchell said appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.
The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
