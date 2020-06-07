Kentucky, Indiana prepare another round of reopenings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Monday, June 8, restrictions will be loosening once again in Kentucky. According to Governor Andy Beshear’s Healthy At Work guidelines, you can start to take advantage of educational and cultural activities.
Things like aquariums, distilleries, wineries, libraries, museums, and limited outdoor attractions, like cave tours, and zoos other than petting zoos can open on June 8.
According to the Louisville Zoo website, an opening date has not been announced, but the Zoo’s Facebook page has said it is currently working on a reopening plan with enhanced safety measures.
Some childcare like in-home programs can also start opening in Kentucky following guidelines. June 15 is when center-based licensed childcare programs and day camps can reopen.
In Indiana, they will be moving to their stage four plan of opening on June 14.
State government building access restrictions will be lifted. Retail stores and malls will open at full capacity with social distancing guidelines in place. Dining room service may open at 75 percent capacity.
Bars and nightclubs may open at 50 percent capacity adhering to social distancing guidelines.
Museums, zoos, aquariums may open at capacity, and movie theaters, bowling alleys, and similar facilities may open at 50 percent capacity.
For more information on what’s opening and what is still closed in Indiana click or tap here, and for Kentucky click or tap here.
