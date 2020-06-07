LMPD investigating death of female, infant inside home in Newburg neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a female and an infant were found dead inside of a Newburg neighborhood home Sunday morning.
According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, police responded to calls to a residence on the 1200 block of Dahl Road around 11:30 a.m.
When officers arrived, they found a female and an infant both dead within the home.
LMPD Homicide Unit has announced it will handle the case as a death investigation at this time pending autopsy reports.
