Motorcyclist killed in deadly crash in Corydon

CORYDON, Ind. (WAVE) - Harrison County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed a motorcyclist has died following a vehicle collision in Corydon Saturday afternoon.
According to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s department, officers responded to an injury accident involving a motorcycle and an SUV at the intersection of Highway 135 and Angelo Road Saturday afternoon.
Preliminary investigation with evidence and witness testimony revealed that the SUV was traveling northbound on Highway 135, activating its left turn signal and slowed to a stop at Angelo Road.
While the SUV was stopped, the motorcycle rear ended the SUV. The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision and had suffered fatal injuries.
The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital with no word on their injuries.
Harrison County Sheriff’s Department said the motorcyclist’s family has been notified and asks to keep the family of the motorcyclist in thoughts and prayers.
