SuperChef’s Darnell Ferguson and UK alumni, NBA star Derek Anderson host Kings & Queens Unity March

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two well-known local residents will be hosting a unity march on Sunday afternoon spreading awareness about police brutality and calling for justice.
Celebrity chef Darnell Ferguson, owner of Louisville restaurant SuperChefs, as well as NBA star and UK alumni Derek Anderson, will be in attendance for the Kings and Queens Unity March Sunday afternoon.
The march will organize and unite peacefully at the AMC Stonybrook 20 at 2745 South Hurstbourne Parkway at 2:30 p.m.
Organizers said the march is inspired by Martin Luther and encourages guests to be dressed in business formal attire and protest peacefully. The group hopes to bring awareness to racial injustice and educate others to take a stand for what is right.
The march will follow proper safety guidelines, encouraging guests to exhibit peaceful protest and to wear face masks to prevent spread.
