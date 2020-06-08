Belle of Louisville to welcome guests once again

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Belle is back. The Belle of Louisville Riverboats crew is ready to welcome guests again. The 2020 season will feature new programming and even better passenger experiences.
Opening day will be Wednesday, June 17. Home Port Adventure Days is a museum-style experience that allows visitors to take a behind-the-scenes tour of the historic Belle to learn about the history, art and science of steamboats, all with picturesque river views and without ever leaving the wharf!
Home Port Adventure Days-- which take place every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 12 to 8 p.m.-- feature performances, games and demonstrations, food trucks, as well as meet & greets with the captain and crew. Tickets are just $9.99 for adults and seniors, $6.99 for children ages 5 to 14. Children 4 and under are free. Self-guided tour tickets include the new Home Port Adventure Passport, a fun booklet designed to propel your experience around the 200 ft. long boat.
There will also be a limited reopening excursion schedule that is expected to expand in coming weeks. For starters, on Saturdays, there will be Picnic Lunch cruises from 12 to 2 p.m. and Sunset Cruises, featuring live music, from 8 to 10 p.m. On Sundays, there will be narrated Harbor History excursions from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Cruise ticket prices start at just $15 per person.
For a full schedule, complete pricing and to book a cruise click here.
Upon reopening, the boats will operate with limited capacity and other new protocols in place to comply with guidance from the CDC, Governor Beshear, Louisville Metro Health and a Louisville Tourism Attractions task force.
Safety features include:
- Capacity will be restricted to 33% or less
- Increased cleaning
- Contactless ticketing and payment
- Easily accessible sanitizer
- Temperature checks for crew and passengers
- Plexiglass shields at counters
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.