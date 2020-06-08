3 facing federal charges in burglary of pharmacy during night of protests

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The burglary of a pharmacy in the Portland neighborhood on the seventh night of protests in Louisville has led to the filing of federal charges against three Louisville residents.
Russell Coleman, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Kentucky, said a criminal complaint has been filed against Jean-Pierre Crowdus, 31; Frederick D. Eaves, 31, and Channel Lanae Lewis, 26, all of Louisville, for conspiracy to commit burglary involving controlled substances.
Officers responding to an alarm at the CVS Pharmacy at 3130 Portland Ave. around 1:15 a.m. June 4 found Lewis sitting in the driver's seat of a car parked outside the store. Eaves and Crowdus were found inside the pharmacy during a search by officers.
Surveillance video showed Crowdus using a crowbar to get himself and Eaves into the store. Once inside, Crowdus forced his way into the pharmacy area and began placing merchandise into a trash bag. He was also recorded using the crowbar in an attempt to force open the pharmacy safe.
Police said Lewis was acting as the looking and serving a the getaway driver. A .40 caliber handgun was found next to Lewis inside the car. The gun had been purchased last July by someone else.
“These charges have nothing to do with legitimate protest activity and everything to do with looting a neighborhood pharmacy,” Coleman said. “This lawlessness places protestors, police, and near-by families at risk, and will be met with swift federal arrest and prosecution.”
The case is being investigated by the FBI, DEA, ATF and Louisville Metro police.
