Fern Creek High students and staff mourn loss of teacher

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - People who knew Josh Warren say the 30-year-old made a difference from the time he walked in for an interview at Fern Creek High School to walking out of school every day.
When students walk in to band practice in the fall, Warren won't be greeting them with his usual exciting tone.
Dr. Jai Wilson, Fern Creek High School assistant principal, said if you were one of Warren's students, this was a place of transformation.
"Anybody can beat a drum or strum a guitar,” Dr. Wilson said. “That's not unusual, but he took them from being non-musicians to playing multiple pieces; they're basic, but to not read or count any music and to do that in a matter of months, its huge.”
She says that was possible because he was passionate and engaging.
Dr. Wilson said that morning she got texts of links to news articles about Warren’s death Saturday when the Cessna Skyhawk he was piloting crashed in New Washington, Indiana.
"No, that's not our Josh, he’s no pilot. So, I immediately called him, it went to voicemail," Dr. Wilson said. "I thought – ‘Oh God.' My heart sunk."
One hundred twenty students got a call from a counselor who consoled each of them personally about the loss of their teacher, which was help directed by staff since they can’t gather together.
Fern Creek principal Rebecca Nicolas said Warren was more than a teacher to his students. He was family.
"He was a passionate musician himself. I think that translated, kids could see how much he loved what he did.’ Nicolas said.
JCPS says counselors will keep in contact virtually with Warren’s students.
