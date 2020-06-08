FORECAST: Gusty thunderstorms expected Tuesday

- TUESDAY: Strong to severe PM storms possible with heavy rain, damaging winds, isolated tornadoes
- TUESDAY: Wind gusts between 30 and 40 mph possible
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mild temperatures in the mid 70s expected in the city with slightly cooler readings in the suburbs. The combination of increasing clouds and southerly winds will keep us mild.
Wind gusts 30 to 40 mph for many are expected Tuesday. Afternoon thunderstorms for some will produce heavy rainfall, lightning, wind and isolated tornadoes. The greatest severe risk will be along and west of I-65. Highs in the mid to upper 80s are expected.
Most of the precipitation will be lifting north Tuesday night, but we can’t rule out some isolated showers. Otherwise it will be mostly cloudy, warm, and breezy with lows in the 70s. A cold front sweeps through the area Wednesday bringing scattered showers and storms to the area, especailly east of I-65. High temperatures will reach the mid 80s despite the extra clouds and rain.
