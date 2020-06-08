FORECAST: Hotter and more humid; Cristobal brings showers, storms Tuesday

- TUESDAY: Strong to severe PM storms possible with heavy rain, damaging winds, isolated tornadoes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Humidity increases later today as highs jump into the upper 80s and low 90s. The first half of the day will be mostly sunny, but high clouds will stream in during the afternoon and evening. Clouds continue to increase tonight as temperatures struggle to fall into the lower 70s for most locations.
It remains hot and humid conditions on Tuesday with highs in the 80s. The remnants of Cristobal will throw showers and thunderstorms into the region, especially during the afternoon and evening. Some storms may be strong to severe, especially west of I-65 Mostly cloudy with showers and storms possible. It remains warm and breezy Tuesday night with lows in the 70s.
Scattered storms remain in the forecast on Wednesday as a cold front sweeps through the region
