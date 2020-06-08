FORECAST: Storms likely Tuesday, some strong

- TUESDAY: Strong to severe PM storms possible with heavy rain, damaging winds, isolated tornadoes
- TUESDAY: Wind gusts between 30 and 40 mph possible
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mild temperatures in the mid 70s expected in the city with slightly cooler readings in the suburbs. The combination of increasing clouds and southerly winds will keep us mild.
The remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal arrive Tuesday with gusty afternoon thunderstorms. A few severe storms possible, especially along and west of I-65. Main threats: heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds & isolated tornadoes. Highs will be in the upper 80s.
Most of the precipitation will be lifting north Tuesday night, but we can't rule out some isolated showers. Otherwise it will be mostly cloudy, warm, and breezy with lows in the 70s.
A cold front sweeps through the area Wednesday bringing scattered showers and storms to the area, especially east of I-65. High temperatures will reach the mid 80s despite the extra clouds and rain.
