1 injured in Shawnee shooting

1 injured in Shawnee shooting
LMPD officers are investigating a shooting that happened June 8 on Longworth Ave. in Shawnee. (Source: Pexels)
By Shellie Sylvestri | June 8, 2020 at 8:13 PM EDT - Updated June 8 at 8:13 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was shot and taken to University of Louisville Hospital Monday.

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell reported the shooting happened in the 100 block of Longworth Avenue just before 7 p.m. Monday.

The victim was transported to the hospital via EMS with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating. There are no suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous LMPD tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.