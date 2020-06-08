1 injured in Shawnee shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was shot and taken to University of Louisville Hospital Monday.
LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell reported the shooting happened in the 100 block of Longworth Avenue just before 7 p.m. Monday.
The victim was transported to the hospital via EMS with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.
The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating. There are no suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous LMPD tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
