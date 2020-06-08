JCPS, UofL Health create virtual seminar helping parents discuss recent events with kids

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools along with UofL Health hosted a virtual seminar Monday to help parents talk with their kids on what’s going on in the community and across the country.
The seminar, titled “Peace for Parents," was hosted by Dr. Stephen Taylor, Chief Medical Officer at Peace Hospital, and Chief Nursing Officer at UofL Health Aundrea Lewis.
A panel discussion allowed parents to ask questions about how to start talking with children on what they may be seeing in their community and online, and how to cope with it.
“If the child is watching something on the news, that’s a perfect opportunity for the parent to ask the child if they understand what they’re seeing and get a sense of it," Dr. Taylor said.
“I think that being proactive is being better than reactive," Lewis said. "So, our kids learn from what they’re taught so having that initial conversation we can gauge where they are and what they need.”
To watch the seminar in full, click or tap here.
