Local artists paint mural over plywood wall at West Market skyscraper

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 12-foot plywood wall installed along the 400 West Market Building in downtown Louisville was transformed into something more beautiful thanks to local artists.
The barrier wall was installed after the building sustained damage to street-level glass and granite during protests happening over the past week.
The property manager placed the barrier up to make repairs and to protect the rest of the building.
Local artists were then contacted to help make the plywood barrier more visually appealing to those passing by the 35-story structure.
Once the project was completed Monday, the result showcased the collaboration of all the artist’s work, with messages such as “Love is the cure,” and “Listen, learn, love” painted on the side.
