Louisville Free Public Library now offering limited curbside pickup

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Free Public Library is now offering curbside pickup, as administrators work on a plan to fully reopen Louisville branches. Library staff have been busy calling patrons with items on hold to schedule appointments for pickup.
Because nearly 80% of library employees are currently furloughed as a result of the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, curbside pick-up is being phased in at seven locations—the Main Library, Southwest, South Central, and Northeast regional libraries, and Shawnee, Iroquois, and St. Matthews branches.
Curbside pickup is now being offered one day a week at the other ten locations. For more information on curbside pickup, click here.
Library customers are encouraged to take advantage of LFPL’s eBooks, downloadable audio books, streaming movies and all digital services. For more information on LFPL digital services, click here.
