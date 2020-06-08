Man injured in shooting on Hale Ave.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was shot on Hale Avenue Tuesday night and transported to the hospital via EMS.
LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said the shooting was reported in the 2600 block of Hale Avenue around 8 p.m.
LMPD officers, Louisville Fire crew members and Louisville EMS workers responded to the scene.
The victim was transported to UofL Hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating.
Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip on the LMPD hotline at (502) 574-LMPD.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.