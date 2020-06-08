Metro Council Committee holds special meeting to work on Breonna’s Law

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Metro Council members are calling it the first step in police reform: Breonna’s Law. It is named after Breonna Taylor, who was killed during a shootout between her boyfriend and LMPD officers in her home in March.
The Public Safety Committee unanimously passed the proposal Wednesday but held a special meeting to work out more details with it Monday.
Since Breonna Taylor’s death, LMPD has been pressured to end no-knock warrants completely.
“So why would we do anything short of banning them?” Councilwoman Paula McCraney asked during the meeting.
Many council members alongside McCraney voiced their support of a no-knock warrant ban.
“I just think we need to ban them and move on,” Councilwoman Donna Purvis said. “I think we’re wasting a lot of time on this, and I predict in another year or two, we’re going to have to revisit this again.”
Breonna’s Law recognizes there are situations in which a no-knock warrant may be necessary, such as when human life is at risk.
“When somebody shows up to your house and they think that you’re being raped or are being murdered, they can go into the house,” Councilwoman Jessica Green explained.
LMPD revealed the no-knock tactic is used when the target is known to have a dangerous past. Without them, LMPD Major Paul Humphrey said in some cases they would have to ask the target to come out.
“I am not a fan of getting people outside of their house because it creates such a substantial risk to the public,” Humphrey explained to the committee.
“The perception is that they are being unequally applied in black communities and in poor communities, as opposed to just having some hard and fast rules saying, ‘Alright, this is when we know we need to use them. This is when we know we cannot,’” Green said.
Breonna’s Law aims to give the public safety committee power to review all no-knock warrants four times a year and makes sure all officers serving search warrants have body cameras on and recording no less than five minutes before executing the warrant.
“I’m in favor of banning no-knock warrants, but we have to define them first,” Councilman Brandon Coan said.
The definition of a no-knock has been a focus for the committee since the last meeting when an expert said studies show many times officers might knock announce and kick the door in at the same time.
“We’re looking to put a floor, not a ceiling, but a floor of reasonableness,” Councilman Brent Ackerson said. “A minimum of 15 seconds. Now, if the officer is thinking it should take longer based upon the circumstances, great. I hope that they exercise that deference and give the residents the diligence that they deserve to hear and respond.”
Another question the committee is trying to answer is if they can apply this to the other separate police departments like St. Matthews and Shively before it heads to the full Metro Council on Thursday.
