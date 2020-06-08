New Zion Baptist holds fresh foods giveaway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A West Louisville church was transformed into a grocery store for a couple of hours.
New Zion Baptist Church, located at 1501 S. 34th Street in the Park DuValle neighborhood, teamed up with Next Door Mobile Grocery for a drive-thru food giveaway. Any family that showed up left with a box full of frozen chicken, vegetables and other fresh foods.
It's a way for the church to help neighbors who have been struggling financially since the pandemic began.
This was the fifth food giveaway held by New Zion Baptist since the COVID-19 outbreak began.
