Reward offered after several vehicles stolen from car lot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The owner of a car lot is offering a reward after 14 cars were stolen.
Tera Ward, the co-owner of King Louis Auto Sales, located on Manslick Road, is offering a $2,500 reward for an arrest in the case.
Ward said a group of people broke into the office, took the keys and drove the vehicles off the lot. Ward said the thieves also took keys belonging to customers.
A GoFundMe was also set up for the dealership to help since Ward said insurance will not cover the thefts.
