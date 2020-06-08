StormTALK! Weather Blog: Monday Update

The core of Cristobal will stay to our west near St. Louis. Based on the wind fields with these systems. the zone from St. Louis to Louisville is the one to watch for any isolated tornado threat along with flash flooding. This looks especially true for Tuesday afternoon. As with many tropical systems, the tornado threat is a challenge as they can form fast and fall apart quickly. In addition, they are usually embedded in heavy rain due to the very low clouds in general that take place. Speaking of that, there will be some very low hanging clouds Tuesday and even Wednesday. Many confuse these with tornadoes. Keep in mind, in order to be of concern on a tornado-level, there much be a “spin” to them. Otherwise, they are what we call “scud clouds" and are harmless.