StormTALK! Weather Blog: Monday Update

The outer-most clouds from Cristobal will pass overhead today. These clouds will be thin in nature so only a “hazy” sky expected this afternoon. It will remain on the hot side.
Moisture levels ramp up tonight and that will slow the thermometer down...making for a warm and muggy Tuesday morning ahead.
The core of Cristobal will stay to our west near St. Louis. Based on the wind fields with these systems. the zone from St. Louis to Louisville is the one to watch for any isolated tornado threat along with flash flooding. This looks especially true for Tuesday afternoon. As with many tropical systems, the tornado threat is a challenge as they can form fast and fall apart quickly. In addition, they are usually embedded in heavy rain due to the very low clouds in general that take place. Speaking of that, there will be some very low hanging clouds Tuesday and even Wednesday. Many confuse these with tornadoes. Keep in mind, in order to be of concern on a tornado-level, there much be a “spin” to them. Otherwise, they are what we call “scud clouds" and are harmless.
We’ll get a brief break in the action Tuesday night before another risk for a band of thunderstorms to form Wednesday. These will be typical of cold front-thunderstorms that will develop into a line and march east. The timing of the cold front passage is key on “where” this line decides to pop and get going. As it stands now, that will be to the east of I-65 and perhaps even east of I-75. We’ll be watching it.
Be safe!
