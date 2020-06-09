Beshear announces 245 new coronavirus cases

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday announced 245 new cases of the coronavirus, and five more deaths.
During his daily update in Frankfort, Beshear said there are 11,708 total cases of the virus that has also killed 477 Kentuckians.
The governor also said he was tested again Monday -- his fourth coronavirus test -- and the result was negative.
Beshear made several other announcements Tuesday, including news that the Kentucky State Fair’s proposal has been accepted. This year’s fair will run from Aug. 20-30 but with many restrictions because of the coronavirus. He also announced that restaurants currently welcoming 33-percent capacity will be able to seat 50-percent of its capacity soon, but did not specify a date.
Beshear shared some additional data regarding the state’s coronavirus crisis:
+ 2,386 Kentuckians have been hospitalized; 525 are currently hospitalized (up from 286 Monday)
+ 966 residents have been in an ICU; 75 are currently in an ICU
+ 287,597 total tests have been administered so far in Kentucky
+ In longterm-care facilities, 1,463 residents and 699 staff members have tested positive; 307 people have died
+ A total of 3,365 Kentuckians have recovered from the coronavirus
