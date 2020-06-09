COVID-19 brings delay in fatal dog attack case

COVID-19 brings delay in fatal dog attack case
On May 2, 2019, two-year-old Isaiah Geiling died after being attacked by a dog at the home where he and his mother lived with two other adults. (Source: Joseph Coleman)
By Phylicia Ashley | June 9, 2020 at 12:06 PM EDT - Updated June 9 at 12:06 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The scene of a dog attack inside a Chickasaw neighborhood home brought police officers to tears last year. Now, the court proceedings for the three adults charged and allegedly responsible are being dragged out due to COVID-19.

On May 2, 2019, two-year-old Isaiah Geiling and his mother Jennifer lived with Jack and Sharon Charpring in a home in the 3800 block of Grand Ave. Isaish was attacked by the Geiling's dog, King. He later died at the hospital.

The dog was euthanized last summer.

More than a year later the Charprings and Geiling still have not had a trial. During a court hearing Tuesday, the judge said holding a jury trial is not currently possible with COVID-19.

Geiling is charged with complicity to reckless homicide and the Charprings are facing second degree manslaughter charges.

A new trial date was set for December.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.