David McAtee’s funeral arrangements announced

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Funeral arrangements were announced Tuesday for David McAtee, the popular restaurant owner who was shot dead by LMPD officers eight days ago.
A public visitation is scheduled for Friday, from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. at St. Stephen Church on 15th Street. Because of the need for continued social distancing in light of the coronavirus crisis, it will be a “pass-through” viewing only, and there will be no gathering in the church. Masks will be required.
McAtee’s funeral has been set for Saturday at 1 p.m. at Canaan Christian Church on Hikes Lane. Masks also will be required and social distancing is recommended.
McAtee was shot dead at his barbecue restaurant early on the morning of June 1. LMPD officials said LMPD and National Guard officers were called to the area of 26th and Broadway to disperse a crowd. LMPD said a shot was fired from a crowd at officers, and when the officers returned fire, McAtee was struck once in the chest and died.
Attorneys for McAtee’s family, however, dispute that McAtee fired his weapon first, if at all. The investigation is ongoing.
An obituary for McAtee is expected to be in Wednesday’s Courier-Journal.
