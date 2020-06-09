As defunding talk begin, former officer breaks down LMPD’s retention problems

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Through the course of numerous Troubleshooter Investigations, a number of Louisville Metro Police officers have been sounding the alarm against what they felt were serious problems coming from the top.
In the conversation about defunding police departments, some, like former LMPD Officer Skylar Graudick, spoke about money.
“LMPD is probably the lowest paid in the whole area, including across in Indiana,” he told WAVE 3 News.
Graudick was referring to a study that showed LMPD officers were paid among the lowest when compared to other departments in Jefferson County and sister cities.
It was a Troubleshooter Investigation that exposed officers were so frustrated with the administration at LMPD that the department lost 15 percent of its officers in a little over a year.
A number of some the more experienced officers, WAVE 3 News found, were leaving LMPD and going to other nearby departments with higher pay, better benefits and better morale.
The dwindling number of officers on the street and a lack of funding, Graudick said, constricted the amount of time officers could request off for extra training outside of the required 40 hours a year.
“It’s not that the officers don’t want that training,” Graudick said, “It’s that they simply can’t take it because of the management issues with LMPD.”
Graudick says that while the defunding discussions continue, there has to be responsible plan in place to allow for the recruitment and retainment of the best qualified people vowing to keep the community safe.
“The interesting thing about the de-funding thing is,” he said, “especially in a city that you can’t afford to keep your libraries and pools open, is that the reason the cops were given these responsibilities is because they can’t really afford other people to do this.”
Graudick also pointed to the cancelling of a police recruit class by Mayor Greg Fischer, which he believes made it even more difficult for the department to keep up with the number of officer they are losing.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.