Dog found burned in bathroom at Henderson fairgrounds

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Police are investigating a case of animal cruelty.
They say a small dog was found burned Sunday in a bathroom at the county fairgrounds. Observation shows the death happened 12 hours prior to being discovered and that the dog had been intentionally burned alive.
The male dog has been identified by his rabies tags and matched with a dog who had been reported missing on social media and to the shelter.
The dog’s owner says his name was Duke, and there is a reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible.
If anyone has any information, specifically pertaining to any vehicles seen in the Airline Road/Sam Ball Way intersection during the hours of 1 a.m. to 3 a.m. June 7, you are asked to call the Henderson Police Department at 270-831-1295.
This is a felony crime and a possible violation of the recently enacted Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture Act (PACT).
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.