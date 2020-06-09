Experts say to continue safety precautions amid pandemic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As restrictions are loosening you may be making plans to go to the zoo, museums or a distillery. However, health experts want to remind you that just because you can start going places doesn’t mean you should let your guard down from the coronavirus.
COVID-19 is still out there and despite what venues do to ensure safety it largely depends on how you act in those places that will keep you and your family safe.
"What we shouldn't do is go back to what felt like normal life before," said Dr. Jennifer Koch, University of Louisville Health Professor of Medicine. "We all want to do that and it's really hard not to do that, but we're not ready to do that, we still have too many cases of the coronavirus in our community."
Dr. Koch also said you should approach any activity with a goal of safety in mind - with hand sanitizing, wearing your mask, and staying away from crowds.
