FORECAST: Scattered thunderstorms fade early this evening
By Kevin Harned | June 1, 2020 at 7:09 AM EDT - Updated June 9 at 3:01 PM

ALERT DAYS

  • TODAY - ENDING BETWEEN 5 PM AND 6 PM

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • WEDNESDAY: Gusty thunderstorms possible east of I-65

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Showers and thunderstorms exit by early evening with warm and muggy conditions into the overnight hours. Overnight lows will dip only into the 70s.

A frontal boundary moving through Wednesday afternoon will spark showers and thunderstorms, mainly east of Louisville during the afternoon. A few of these could be strong. Temperatures top out in the mid to upper 80s.

We'll dry out Wednesday night, allowing for clearing skies and a nice drop back into the 60s thanks to drier air moving in.

Thursday looks to be a much nicer day filled with sunshine, less humidity, and cooler highs in the lower 80s!

Another cold front arrives later Friday with a slight shower chance and cooler temperatures for the weekend. Highs in the 70s for some.

