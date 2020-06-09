FORECAST: Scattered thunderstorms fade early this evening

- TODAY - ENDING BETWEEN 5 PM AND 6 PM
- WEDNESDAY: Gusty thunderstorms possible east of I-65
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Showers and thunderstorms exit by early evening with warm and muggy conditions into the overnight hours. Overnight lows will dip only into the 70s.
A frontal boundary moving through Wednesday afternoon will spark showers and thunderstorms, mainly east of Louisville during the afternoon. A few of these could be strong. Temperatures top out in the mid to upper 80s.
We'll dry out Wednesday night, allowing for clearing skies and a nice drop back into the 60s thanks to drier air moving in.
Thursday looks to be a much nicer day filled with sunshine, less humidity, and cooler highs in the lower 80s!
Another cold front arrives later Friday with a slight shower chance and cooler temperatures for the weekend. Highs in the 70s for some.
