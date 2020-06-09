FORECAST: Strong to severe storms possible this afternoon

- TODAY: Strong to severe PM storms possible with heavy rain, damaging winds, isolated tornadoes
- TODAY: Wind gusts between 30 and 40 mph possible
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The wind will gust between 30 to 40 MPH today. While spotty AM showers are possible, PM storms may produce heavy rainfall, lightning, wind & isolated tornadoes. The greatest severe risk is along and west of I-65. Highs in the mid to upper 80s expected. Most of the showers and storms push north tonight, but a few isolated showers may remain.
Otherwise, it will be a mostly cloudy, warm, and breezy night with lows in the 70s. A cold front sweeps through the area tomorrow bringing scattered showers and storms to the area, especially east of I-65. Some storms may be strong to severe. High temperatures will reach the mid-80s despite the extra clouds and rain. Drier air should work in later in the night with lows into the 60s.
The rest of the week will be dry as highs remain in the 80s. Cooler weather rolls in for the weekend.
