Kings Island, Cedar Point announce opening dates

MASON, Ohio (FOX19) - Kings Island and Cedar Point announced Tuesday they will open for the season in July.
Kings Island will open first to those with season passes on Thursday, July 2 through Saturday, July 11. There will be limited capacity and hours, park officials say.
Everyone, including season pass holders and those with tickets, will be admitted starting Sunday, July 12.
Cedar Point season pass holders can enter the park Thursday, July 9 with daily ticket holders allowed to enter Sunday, July 12.
Both parks will have coronavirus precautions and restrictions such as online reservations, completion of a “pre-visit health screening declaration 24 hours prior to admission” and touchless temperature checks.
All visitors and employees must wear masks and observe social distancing.
Kings Island is debuting a new roller coaster this season, Orion. It’s one of only seven giga coasters in the world, a class of roller coasters having a height or drop of 300-399 feet.
“We are ready to welcome our guests back to Kings Island for some long-overdue fun,” said the park’s general manager, Mike Koontz,
“The safety of our guests and associates has always been and will always be our top priority. The park’s new health and safety protocols align with CDC recommendations, and have been shaped by information from company and industry health and safety experts, along with our state and local government officials.”
Here’s the complete list of safety protocols at Kings Island.
Here’s the list for Cedar Point.
Kings Island officials say they will be sending emails to passholders, inviting them to begin making reservations.
Only passholders will be able to make reservations for at least the first week, they warn.
Daily ticket reservations will open within the next two weeks.
An opening date for Kings Island’s 33-acre water park, Soak City, is to be determined, they said.
All guests are asked to download Kings Island’s free mobile app to make a reservation and facilitate their park visit.
Kings Island has extended 2020 season passes through 2021.
Employment opportunities also are currently available throughout the park, and a virtual hiring process has been deployed so applicants can apply and interview remotely.
Openings can be found at www.visitkingsisland.com/jobs.
Like other amusement parks and most water parks throughout Ohio, Kings Island off Interstate 71 in Warren County and Cedar Point in Sandusky have been shut down all season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Last week, Kings Island sued Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton and the Warren County Health District. The following morning, Cedar Fair - which owns Kings Island and Cedar Point -joined the litigation.
The lawsuit names Acton in her official capacity and asks a judge to order the immediate reopening of amusement parks and water parks and to prevent Acton from closing them again in the future.
At the time the lawsuits were filed, Acton’s latest health order required them to remain closed through July 1.
Less than 24 hours after they were filed, Gov. Mike DeWine announced amusement parks and water parks could reopen June 19.
On Monday, Warren County Judge Donald Oda denied a temporary restraining order in Kings Island and Cedar Fair’s lawsuit, but set a June 17 evidentiary hearing in the rest of the lawsuit.
A similar lawsuit filed last week against Acton, by Kalahari Resorts & Conventions in Sandusky, had its first evidentiary hearing Monday.
Erie County Common Pleas Court Judge Roger Binette is expected to issue a ruling Tuesday or Wednesday if Kalahari will receive a temporary restraining order and be permitted to immediately reopen.
Kalahari’s indoor portion of its water park shut down in March as the coronavirus pandemic began, according to its Facebook page.
