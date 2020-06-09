Louisville city leaders discuss ‘defunding’ police department, reallocating money

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Voices heard throughout Louisville demanding change are being heard, and the city is giving them a response.
Louisville city leaders agree change is needed the area, and are discussing the possibility of reallocating funds from LMPD to other city departments.
“I also believe there is some room for improvement,” Metro Councilwoman Jessica Green told WAVE 3 News. “We’re chipping away at that and working hard with the community to make significant changes around here.”
Metro Council President David James echoed her sentiments.
"People are mad. I’m mad. I’m frustrated,” James said. “I’ve been mad, frustrated and upset with the management of the police department for several years. This is the result of that.”
He cites there were mistakes made when Former Police Chief Steve Conrad was in charge. Conrad was fired on June 2.
Meanwhile, Dedicated to Community organization leader Quentin Williams says change happening in Louisville is a cultural change. He thinks people need to remember to have a "long game mentality.”
Williams believes any police department restructuring should be a proactive when it comes to handling calls, to have the right people go out and handle certain situations. As he says, a majority of calls are ineffective for police officers to respond to because they’re often not related to criminal activity.
Councilman James agrees and believes policing needs to be revamped. He says the best way to do that is reallocating money that already goes to the police department and then some more community action.
“What community orienting policing is to me is community oriented government,” James said. “Because to me, it doesn’t help that the police department is the only place that believes in community oriented policing. The rest of metro government has to participate in order for it to be effective."
The budgetary conversations are just beginning, therefore, its not clear yet where the money would be reallocated and how officers’ responsibilities will shift.
However, across the board, council members say public safety will remain the top priority.
“Public safety isn’t always defined by police, fire and EMS,” James said. “Public safety can be defined by what are we doing to attack the issues of poverty as it often is the cause of crime. City, county, all types of government are no strangers to tough budget discussions."
However, Green says this year in particular has posed the most challenges. Louisville Metro Council has had to deal with the pension crisis, the coronavirus outbreak, and damages from recent riots.
“The greatest way that you can make the most direct and effective impact is to call your metro councilperson who is going to be voting on the budget,” said Green. “Let them know what it is you want.”
WAVE 3 News reached out to Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer’s office for his stance on reallocating money in the police budget and has yet to hear back.
Metro Council will be voting on a budget on June 27. A budget will need to be approved by July 1.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.