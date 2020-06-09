Narcotics found in frames of Jesus pictures

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – More than 9 pounds of a narcotic was found inside frames of pictures depicting Jesus, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers.
Officers extracted a white powdery substance, that was determined to be ketamine, from six frames on June 3 after seizing a shipment in Louisville, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. A total of 9.13 pounds of ketamine was concealed in the frames.
“The use of religious articles to conceal narcotics and other illicit materials is a common practice used by traffickers with the idea that these articles will be looked at with less scrutiny by CBP Officers, however; our officers are very experienced and remain diligent and thorough in their examination regardless of the nature of the item,” Chief Customs and Border Protection officer Brian Lick said.
According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, ketamine is commonly used for starting and maintaining anesthesia and induces a trance like state while providing pain relief, sedation and memory loss. Officials said ketamine is known as a date-rape drug.
