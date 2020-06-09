Pandemic doesn’t stop Family Scholar House from helping those in need

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - When the COVID-19 pandemic shut down in-person services for so many businesses - non-profit organizations across Kentucky - had to change their game plans when it came to helping the community. For Louisville's Family Scholar House that meant a whole new way to reach out to thousands of families in need.
The Family Scholar House helps single moms and foster care alumni get the resources they need. From clothes to food, these were things that became harder for families to get when the pandemic started forcing places like the Family Scholar House to limit in-person services. But they didn't shut their doors completely.
Tuesday, they reached out to the over 70 people getting ready to celebrate a college graduation.
The Family Scholar House not only helps with material resources - they also help provide tutoring services and technology assistance for those that need it. The graduates are grateful for everything they've been assisted with.
"This year, of course, we cannot do anything at the facility," said Antje Riemer, one of the graduates, "but they still find their ways."
"We do not want the absence of being able to join together to take away from this huge occasion that they worked so hard for," said Kate Brackett of Family Scholar House.
The Family Scholar House helps about 280 families here, but also about 4,000 families every year throughout Jefferson County.
