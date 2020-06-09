Pay-to-play team under investigation by Floyd County Health Department

FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) – The Floyd County Health Department is investigating after a local pay-to-play team was involved in several games.
The games took place at the Floyd County Community Club on June 7, according to the health department.
The name of the team was not released, but health officials recommended players, coaches and families who attended the games should monitor themselves for two weeks and should contact their primary care provider if they experience symptoms such as fever, chills, cough, diarrhea, muscle aches and change in taste.
Under Indiana’s reopening plan, team sport league play may resume on June 14 with social distancing precautions in place. Tournaments involving traveling teams are slated to resume July 4.
A previous issue involving the same team was reported to a local little league organization by the Floyd County Parks Department.
