StormTALK! Alert Day Update

TODAY: There look to be (3) main threats with this setup. (1) general wind gusts of 30-40 mph for much of the day with it remaining breezy tonight into Wednesday...just not as strong on the gust-side. (2) torrential rainfall with rainfall rates near 2.50″/hour in some locations. The good news here is that the storms will be moving and not stalling...likely cutting down on overall rain totals. However, it is the “rate” that can cause driving issues while it is coming down (3) isolated tornado threat. The natural circulation of “Cristobal” is allow for rotating thunderstorms today. However, if heating ends up more limited...they will struggle to gain the height to produce a tornado threat. This is a factor we are analyzing closely and still looks higher for IL and SW IN at this point.