Student starts petition to have space on UK’s campus named for Breonna Taylor

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A UK student is pushing for change in memory of Breonna Taylor.
Senior Khari Gardner started a petition to get the Kirwan-Blanding complex renamed in Taylor’s honor.
Gardner, who’s from Baltimore, said he got the idea after participating in a protest in Washington, D.C. He said Breanna’s story touched him personally, and he wanted to do something in her honor.
“She was just sleeping in her home," Gardner said. “They did the no-knock warrant. She was dead. Her boyfriend tried to defend her and they locked him up. I just realized that that could be my little sister in 20 years. That could be me right now. Her memory has to be one for change and UK has to be apart of that change.”
The Kirwan-Blanding complex featured two residential towers that had been closed for years. The university has started demolishing those towers. New plans include constructing a new student living space and a green space while preserving trees in the area.
So far, Gardner’s petition has gained more than 400 signatures. He said he’s hoping to get even more support.
WKYT has reached out to UK for a statement about Gardner’s petition and is waiting to hear back.
