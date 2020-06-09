UofL professor explains what it means to defund the police

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As protests continue locally and across the country, there is a growing call to defund the police.
A number of cities are considering it in some form like New York City and Los Angeles. Both President Donald Trump and Joe Biden are making it clear they are against it.
But, what does defunding police really mean? University of Louisville criminal justice professor Dr. Cherie Dawson-Edwards said Tuesday that defunding the police is not a new concept. It basically means reallocating funds from police departments and putting that money into social services.
“I’ve been using the term defund or divest from the police for a couple of years now based on the movement for black lives model for demands and that is simply to reallocating funds from police departments into other alternatives for safety in our community,” Dawson-Edwards said. “They demand investments in education, health and safety for black people as opposed to criminalization and punitive stances. They support more restorative justice stances.”
Those dollars can be put back into social services for mental health, domestic violence and homelessness. Police are often the first responders to all three. Many argue that police officers have too much on their hands.
Dawson-Edwards said it’s important to note that defunding doesn’t mean getting rid of police.
“Does it mean that we don’t have to have some form of law enforcement or some type of authority? No, it doesn’t," she said. “It means that we have to be creative and innovative.”
Dawson-Edwards said we live in a different time now.
”We’ve been using the same form of policing since slave patrols and town watches," she said. “It’s 2020."
There would be more involvement from social workers, public health workers, substance abuse workers and child protective workers instead of just police. With technology and access to resources, the response to communities can be different, Dawson-Edwards said, adding that many who support reallocating the money want to see it go toward education.
”I teach restorative justice at UofL, and I’ve taught it for some time now," she said. “We should think about what restorative justice looks like in our community.”
Training and body cameras haven’t brought about the change supporters want. What’s happening in cities now could be what brings about change, Dawson-Edwards said. She also said people need to think about how the community benefits as opposed to looking at it as taking away from police. Of course, many fear that taking money away from police will only compromise public safety.
