WHO says comments on asymptomatic coronavirus transmission was a misunderstanding

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The World Health Organization is doing an about-face after sparking controversy over comments made about the coronavirus.
World Health Organization Epidemiologist Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove said it’s not very common for patients who don’t show coronavirus symptoms to spread the virus to someone else.
“From the data we have," Kerkhove said Monday, "it still seems to be rare that an asymptomatic person actually transmits onward to a secondary individual.”
The mixed message caused serious confusion, and doctors around the world, including in WAVE Country, are calling the confusion a disaster.
“I don’t know where their head was that on that one," Norton Healthcare Primary Care Doctor Monalisa Tailor said.
Considering 7 million people have been infected with COVID-19 worldwide, Kerkhove’s statement seemed puzzling to many doctors and researchers. It is a direct contradiction to assessments made by organizations like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that contend a carrier not displaying symptoms can spread the virus.
It also led Kerkhove to clarify her comments hours later on Twitter. By Tuesday afternoon, WHO was calling it “misunderstanding.”
Dr. Tailor wondered about the intent of Kerkhove’s statement.
“People may not realize that they have symptoms or have the virus and so, I think that’s why they were trying to target that audience," Tailor said.
Kerkhove now says she was responding to a question, and the answer about asymptomatic transmission was based only on a couple of studies.
Tailor hopes the statement didn’t do too much damage to the work that’s been done as the nation’s economies are re-opening.
She also hopes people understand a main point concerning the novel coronavirus.
“Some of these symptoms are very vague,” she explained. “They might mimic some of our allergies that we have around here or mimic some viral infections that we all constantly deal with... Whatever precautions we can take to help protect each other, those are going to be of utmost importance.”
Precautions that are the easiest to take, Tailor said, are wearing a mask in public and continuing social distancing.
