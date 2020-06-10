Belterra Casinos to reopen

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Belterra Casino Resort in Florence, Indiana is set to reopen after the coronavirus shutdown.
Belterra Casino Resort will reopen to the public on Monday, June 15 at 11 a.m. The property will temporarily operate under capacity restrictions in compliance with state directives.
Safety protocols include:
- Mandatory face coverings and temperature checks for all team members;
- Social distancing requirements and capacity restrictions across all customer and team member areas, including casino floors and restaurants;
- Enhanced cleaning and sanitation of all high-touch surfaces, including door handles, gaming machines, table games, handrails and elevator buttons;
- Increased placement of hand sanitizer dispensers throughout our properties;
- Required training for all team members on our safety protocols.
Belterra Park Cincinnati will reopen on Friday, June 19 at 10 a.m. The reopening is subject to final regulatory approval.
