Beshear announces 191 new coronavirus cases, 7 more deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday announced 191 new cases of the coronavirus, and seven more deaths.
During his daily update in Frankfort, Beshear said there are 11,883 total cases of the virus that has also now killed 484 Kentuckians.
Beshear shared some additional data regarding the state’s coronavirus crisis:
+ 2,396 Kentuckians have been hospitalized; 508 are currently hospitalized (down from 525 Tuesday)
+ 966 residents have been in an ICU; 68 are currently in an ICU (down from 75 Tuesday)
+ 302,347 total tests have been administered so far in Kentucky
+ In longterm-care facilities, 1,438 residents and 694 staff members have tested positive; 313 people have died
+ A total of 3,375 Kentuckians have recovered from the coronavirus
