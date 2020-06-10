Breonna Taylor: Detective who applied for warrant placed on leave

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Interim LMPD Chief Rob Schroeder said Wednesday that the detective who applied for the warrant that led officers to the home of Breonna Taylor has been placed on administrative reassignment.
Narcotics officers served the no-knock warrant at Taylor’s home on March 13. Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, told police he fired his gun once toward the ground when he saw the door being rammed open, not knowing it was officers.
The officers returned a barrage of gunfire, striking Taylor and leaving her dying on the floor of her hallway.
Schroeder said Det. Joshua James has been placed on administrative reassignment. The interim chief said Taylor’s family, their attorneys and even the postal inspector have questioned the reason behind the warrant.
“This matter has also been referred to the FBI,” Schroeder said. “This is all part of the proces of getting to the truth of what happened that night, and leading up to that night.”
The three officers involved in the shooting -- Jon Mattingly, Myles Cosgrove and Brett Hankison -- also have been on administrative reassignment, prompting an outcry from Taylor supporters who believe they should be fired, if not charged. And just Tuesday, WAVE 3 News reported about claims that Hankison has sexually assaulted multiple women. Wednesday, LMPD confirmed that its Public Integrity Unit is investigating the allegations.
