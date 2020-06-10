California company signs on to develop UofL COVID-19 research

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - University of Louisville researchers are again making national headlines in the fight against the novel coronavirus. Groundbreaking technology called first announced a few months ago has taken a major step forward.
The UofL virus-blocking technology called Qualigen Therapeutics is so promising that a California biomedical company has signed on to develop it.
Researchers tell WAVE 3 News being nationally recognized for research isn’t enough unless it makes a real impact on the pandemic.
“For our discoveries to be translated for the benefit of large numbers of people, it’s necessary that we work with industry,” Dr. Kenneth Palmer, the Director of UofL’s Center for Predictive Medicine and Regional Biocontainment Laboratory, said.
The exclusive licensing deal focuses on research first created by Dr. Paula Bates. Bates wanted to see if her past work to develop safe anti-cancer drugs could also be used to fight the coronavirus.
Bates then brought in her colleague Palmer, whose regional biocontainment lab is one of only a few around the country approved to work on the novel coronavirus. They learned that low doses of AS1411 blocked the coronavirus from reproducing in cells.
Bates then brought in her colleague Palmer, whose regional biocontainment lab is one of only a few around the country approved to work on the novel coronavirus.
“The team has never really worked as hard as we’ve had to work,” Palmer said, “but it’s an honor really to have the expertise and facilities and to be in the right place at the right time to be able to help.”
The UofL team has grown to about 30 people. Qualigen Therapeutics will take over working with the FDA to get the drug’s dosage ready for clinical trials possibly underway in the fall and eventually get it to market.
“When we look back to when we started this work in February,” Palmer said, “it really is amazing to look back and see how much progress we’ve made.”
The University would help in the design and execution of the clinical trials.
