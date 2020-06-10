Column: As BLM movement rises, examples abound that show the opposite

When I worked in the shipping department at Honeywell many years ago, I applied for a vacant position as an electronic technician. I had recently enrolled in RCA School of Electronics. Honeywell had not required any other employees to take a test to become an electronic technician. All got on-the-job training. However, they told me that this time they were going to give a test to all applicants and whoever made the highest score would get the job. They seemed certain that it would not be me. I completed the entire RCA textbook in a week, took the test and got the job. However, they never would tell me my score and no one else was even tested. My black life did not matter.