’Distraction’ blamed in crash that killed 2 Louisville moms & their daughters in Missouri
Kacey McCaw, 12, and her mother, Carrie McCaw, 44, along with Rhyan Prather, 12, and her mother, Lesley Prather, 40, died February 14 in a crossover crash on Interstate 64 in St. Charles County, Missouri. (Source: KIVA)
By Shellie Sylvestri | June 10, 2020 at 12:24 AM EDT - Updated June 10 at 12:25 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More information is coming to light about what led to a crossover head-on crash near St. Louis, Missouri that killed two Louisville women and their two daughters on their way to a volleyball tournament.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported from The Missouri Highway Patrol that the driver blamed in the crash, Elijah Henderson, 29, of St. Charles, Missouri, was trying to manually roll down a passenger window. He also reportedly admitted to smoking marijuana the night before.

The driver who caused a crash in Missouri that killed four people from Louisville has not been charged. (Source: KSDK)

Henderson has not been charged in the Valentine’s Day crash that killed 44-year-old Carrie McCaw, her 12-year-old daughter Kacey, 44-year-old Lesley Prather and Prather’s 12-year-old daughter Rhyan.

