’Distraction’ blamed in crash that killed 2 Louisville moms & their daughters in Missouri

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More information is coming to light about what led to a crossover head-on crash near St. Louis, Missouri that killed two Louisville women and their two daughters on their way to a volleyball tournament.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported from The Missouri Highway Patrol that the driver blamed in the crash, Elijah Henderson, 29, of St. Charles, Missouri, was trying to manually roll down a passenger window. He also reportedly admitted to smoking marijuana the night before.
Henderson has not been charged in the Valentine’s Day crash that killed 44-year-old Carrie McCaw, her 12-year-old daughter Kacey, 44-year-old Lesley Prather and Prather’s 12-year-old daughter Rhyan.
